by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher

Three years ago Sunday, Pass Christian resident Kenneth Charlot was murdered in his home and located near a rural, wooded area in Gulfport. Friday morning at Charlot’s former residence in Pass Christian, a $5000 reward has been offered by his family and Mississippi Coast Crimestoppers for any information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the murder.

“We just want someone to come forward with information,” said Kenneth’s sister, Gabby Malley. “He was in his house in Pass Christian where most people would feel that you should be protected. The family and Kenny needs closure to rest in peace.”

The family has paired up with Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers to raise the award money to $5,000 and Pass Christian Police Chief Daren Freeman stated this discovery was a priority for the department.

“The sooner we get this resolved, the better we will be,” expressed Freeman as the police department has this cold case as the top priority.

