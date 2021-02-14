Gazebo Gazette

Saturday morning; February 13, Troop 301 from Gulfport MS painted 60 fire hydrants on the east end of the city of Pass Christian from Clarence to Boisdore Avenues.

Walter Dyal, a Troop Member, lead the assignment in order to complete his Eagle project. Dyal chose Pass Christian, because of his grandmother living there and wanted to make the community look pretty for her. Dyal made contact with the Pass Christian Fire Department, coordinating with Captain Andy Purchner, to arrange a time and date along with a list on hydrants that needed to be painted.

Dyal arranged for the troops to meet at War Memorial Park at 8:30 a.m.; along with the Pass Christian Fire Department to gather material, and divide the 60 hydrant amongst the other troops.

Groups were formed by splitting the hydrants evenly in between four separate groups; each group consisting of two to three troops along with two parents.

Once a game plan was formed, Captain Purchner gave the troops a safety briefing and sent troops on their way to get started. After the project was completed, the troops along with the Fire Department gathered at Pirates Cove to finish the day out having lunch together.

(Photos by Pass Christian Fire Department)

