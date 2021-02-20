Gazebo Gazette

Our Lady Academy (OLA) dance program has named Alexandra “Ally” Gaspard as the new dance coach for the 2021-2022 season. Ally, a 2017 OLA graduate, performed as a cheerleader for four years while on campus as a Crescent and danced competitively winning numerous awards and scholarships.

Ally extended her dance career by earning a position on the String of Pearls dance program at Pearl River Community College (PRCC). Serving as captain of the String of Pearls, Ally performed at numerous football and basketball games and competed at Nationals in Dallas, TX.

She was also honored with an invitation to perform with singer Rochelle Harper at “The Convey Awards” in 2015. She later was requested to choreograph the Picayune Junior High School dance team and to orchestrate a summer dance camp.

Ally stated, “I am blessed to have been afforded the opportunity to study under various talented dance directors for many years and am extremely excited to take on as coach of the dance program at OLA. Dance has been a significant part of my life. In fact, my love for dance started when I was only 18 months old. I hope to inspire the art of dance, and share my passion, knowledge, and enthusiasm with the young ladies at OLA.”

Since graduating from PRRC with an Associates in Art, Ally is continuing her undergraduate studies at the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) in pursuit of a bachelor degree in Elementary Education.

In addition to pursuing her degree at USM, she is currently teaching dance at the Studio of Classique Vibe.

