Gazebo Gazette

The Gazebo Gazette was recognized for excellence during the annual Better Newspaper Contest Awards Advertising Division by the Mississippi Press Association (MPA).

“These winners represent the best in advertising service provided to customers and readers for 2019-2020,” said MPA President Kevin Cooper, Senior Vice President of Digital for Boone Newspapers, Inc. “The Advertising Excellence Awards are presented for the cumulative body of work of these newspapers over a year’s time, and honors their efforts in print newspaper, magazine and digital advertisements.

Honored for distinction in the Silver Dollar Award category; which recognizes unique ideas in promotion, marketing and revenue was the weekly Gazebo Gazette.

For the second consecutive year,the Harrison County (Gulf Coast) newspaper won the Best Political Ad and Best Grocery or Restaurant Ad.

Finishing under the weekly division, The Gazebo Gazette received certificates in the Silver Dollar competition, Retail, Grocery/Restaurant, and Automobile advertisements.

Awards for editorial excellence will be handed out this summer.

Now in its 155th year, MPA is the trade association for newspaper media and affiliated online and digital publications in the state.

Like this: Like Loading...