Military One Coast is pleased to announce the 2021 Chair, Bonnie Sine, Branch Manager for Nextaff Gulf Coast.

With a career spanning over twenty years, Sine has a very diverse background. She was in retail management for six years and prior to that she was a Senior Noncommissioned Officer in the United States Air Force. She has worked in management, human resources and safety for most of her career and provides expert consultative leadership in support of over 200 personnel. She has an MBA from William Carey University and is currently enrolled in a SPHR certification course at Tulane University.

Sine has a very diverse background, working with the military, hospitals, service industry, retail, light industrial and the skilled trades. Sine is a member of SHRM and serves the Centurion Board of Directors for the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce and is on the Curriculum Advisory Board for Virginia College. She is also active in many community organizations, such as Mississippi Business Women and Biloxi Professional Women.

Others serving on the 2021 Board of Directors are:

Dr. Kimberly Rasmussen: Past Chair, Pugh’s Florist

Jerry Taranto: Vice Chair, Taranto Consulting

Nell Schmidt: Board Member, Keesler Federal Credit Union

Trey Hough: Board Member, The First, A National Banking Association

Elliott Voivedich: Board Member, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Butch Simpson: Gulfport Appinted, Negratto’s Gallery Framing + Art

For more information regarding the 2021 Board of Directors of Military One Coast, visit mscoastchamber.com or call 228-604-0014.

