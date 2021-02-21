Gazebo Gazette

Mississippi Gulf Coast took over the top spot in the MACCC men’s tennis standings Saturday by beating previously unbeaten Jones 8-1 at the MGCCC Tennis Complex.

“The guys came out fired up from the first serve,” Gulf Coast coach Sam Blackburn said. “They played great tennis, and I couldn’t be more proud of their effort. They really let everything out on the courts.”

The Bulldogs improved to 6-0 overall, 5-0 in the MACCC. Jones took its first loss in 12 matches and is now 7-1, 6-1 while MGCCC got the afternoon off to a great start by sweeping three doubles matches.

Anderson Dulaney (Fr., Long Beach/Long Beach) was dominant at No. 5 singles, winning 6-1, 6-2. Dulaney and teammate Jackson Ward easily won their doubles match 8-5.

The Bulldogs are back on the Perk courts Monday when Itawamba visits. First serves are scheduled for 1 p.m.

Results

Team: Gulf Coast 8, Jones 1

Doubles

No. 1: Seth Macute-Wesley Fontaine (GC) def. Daniel Panzica-Nacho Vanecek, 8-6

No. 2: Pedro Molero-Clay Fudge (GC) def. Gaspar Meda-Trey Hilton, 8-3

No. 3: Anderson Dulaney-Jackson Ward (GC) def. Braxton Wallis-John Jabour, 8-5

Singles

No. 1: Macute (GC) def. Meda, 6-0, 6-3

No. 2: Molero (GC) def. Vanecek, 6-2, 6-4

No. 3: Fontaine (GC) def. Hilton, 6-3, 6-1

No. 4: Fudge (GC) def. Panzica, 7-6, 7-6

No. 5: Dulaney (GC) def. Greyson Parmon, 6-1, 6-2

No. 6: Ryan Myers (JC) def. Eubanks, 2-6, 6-3, 10-6

