by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher

After discussion of the harbor and a recently scheduled dredge survey, the city of Long Beach moved to proceed with the removal of sunken vessels and begin a completed analysis. Furthermore, the city approved an amendment of the contract with Overstreet & Associates for the Hurricane Zeta Repairs at the harbor.

The changes were for pavement evaluation and a cost of $24,000.

Before the action, the Long Beach Board of Aldermen (BOA) were notified about the acquisition of a property from the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program. Following a discussion of an ineligible price, the BOA tabled the issue for the city attorney; Steve Simpson, to review.

Ward 1 Alderman Ron Robertson introduced the idea of mobile food vending and spoke of a draft ordinance for the board consideration. The BOA tabled this ordinance for City Attorney Simpson to evaluate for the next board meeting.

In other actions, the BOA authorized a quote from Election Systems & Software for 2021 Municipal Elections, approved the purchase of two new patrol vehicles for the Long Beach Police Department, and accepted the subdivision contingent on the installation of sidewalk in the rear of the neighborhood. Mayor Bass notified the BOA of the sidewalks installation and the inspection was completed to the satisfaction of the city engineer.

Finally, the city went into an executive session to discuss legal advise regarding an update on lease negotiation with an upcoming Wednesday motion to reconsider in the Harrison County Chancery Court. The lawsuit was filed by the Long Beach Resorts, LLC against the Mississippi Secretary of State.

Second District Chancery Court Justice Jim Persons heard both arguments on his previous decision to allow Long Beach Resorts, LLC to proceed without payment to the Secretary of State Public Tidelands funds because of previous lease agreement. Judge Persons has no deadline to provide an opinion on the motion to reconsider requested by the state.

Long Beach Alderman-at-Large Donald Frazer called in the meeting while Alderman 5 Mark Lishen was absent. The next meeting is scheduled for March 2 at 5pm.

