by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher

Last week at the board of aldermen meeting in city hall on February 2nd, the city of Long Beach chose Sandi Sawyer Dulaney as a trustee to the Board of Trustees for the Long Beach School District. Dulaney is currently the Vice President for the School Board whose term was going to end in March.

The re-appointment is Dulaney’s third term, as she has been on the Long Beach School Board of Trustees for 10 years.

“As Board President, I am very pleased with the Long Beach Board of Aldermen’s decision to re-appoint Mrs. Dulaney,” said Long Beach School Board of Trustees President Tim Pierce. “She has been a valuable asset to the board and has played a vital role in our pursuit to build our new facilities at the high school. She brings a calm and deliberate manner when making decisions that impact our children and families.”

Dulaney is among a fourth generation of having family in real estate on the Mississippi Gulf Coast and has been a part of the family business since 1989. During that time she has worked in both the residential and commercial markets and has experience in property management, office, industrial, and real estate investment services.

Additionally, Dulaney has been the President of Long Beach Association of Gifted Children (LBAGC) for 13 years while being an Advisory Board Member for the Mississippi Association of Gifted Children. LBAGC works to provide added and enriched learning opportunities to the gifted children, parents and teachers in the Long Beach School District.

A 1993 graduate of the University of South Mississippi, Dulaney lives in Long Beach with her husband; Tim and five sons that are Long Beach alumni or attend the school district.

Dulaney’s term will expire on March 31, 2026.

