Gazebo Gazette

In 2013, already an accomplished writer and director, Travis Mills got a crazy idea. He set out to do the unthinkable and tackle a project that would stand out as both ambitious and entertaining. He wanted to complete 12 westerns in 12 Months from start to finish with his production company Running Wild Films, which is based out of Arizona and Mississippi.

Running Wild Films has more than 20 feature films already under its belt with more than additional 100 short projects. The most financially successful of the films being a western filmed in Mississippi called Blood Country. The success of this film paved the way for the future of the 12 westerns in 12 months project.

Mills, who had always been a big fan of westerns, knew that there was a lot of depth and variety in the genre that would keep audiences coming back for more.

Most of the scripts for the films were written by Mills, but Bastard’s Crossing was written by Gulfport native Joseph Peavey.

“I felt like it was crazy enough to get people’s attention and create a following. I had at my disposal a chance to show a large range of variation in storytelling and explore numerous themes throughout the project,” said Mills.

Several of the 12 films in the project were made in Mississippi at least in part. The first two films of the series, Bastard’s Crossing and Texas Red are entirely filmed in Mississippi.

Bastard’s Crossing, a western thriller, which was the first released feature film of the series sold out its big-screen premiere debuts in Pearl, Miss. Bastard’s Crossing is the tale of a man who won the deed to a trading post in a card game.

Determined and desperate when his supplies begin to run out, he turns to unorthodox methods to stay afloat.

With roots based in Mississippi, Mills remembered an old Wells Fargo station outside of Brookhaven, Miss. that stood as the setting for the majority of the film Bastard’s Crossing.

Texas Red, Mill’s second release that was also filmed entirely in South Mississippi is a film that tells the story of Texas Red, an African-American man who was hunted by a mob through the winter wilderness of Mississippi.

Next month’s release coming out is called She was the Deputy’s wife. Later in the year, two more films being released that are centered around Mississippi’s history and culture are The Wilderness Road and Tales of the Natchez Trace.

It is about the history of bandits in the early 1800s, which was shot in Mississippi, Louisiana, Tennessee and Arkansas.

