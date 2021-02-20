by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher

Due to the uncertain winter storm across the southeastern United States this week, the Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) Basketball Playoff opened at a slow rate throughout the state. The District 8-4A Champions Pass Christian Lady Pirates (14-10) pushed through this obstacle Thursday night beating the Northeast Jones 48-31 in the first round to advance.

Setting up a stout defense that allowed only 5 points in the first half, the Lady Pirates took the halftime lead by a score of 23-5. Pass Christian Point Guard Rayven Obillo contributed with 8 steals and Center Daydria Cuevas had 5 blocks.

Although the second half was not as successful, the Lady Pirates held firm by allowing NE Jones a 26-25 point differential in the final two periods to seal the victory.

“The team played with fire, desire and determination to keep the playoff journey alive,” said Pass Christian Head Girls Basketball Coach Greta Ainsworth. “They worked as a unit on both ends of the floor and executed the game plan.”

The Lady Pirates were led by Obillo, who finished with 14 points while Haleigh Haynes had 9 points and 8 rebounds. Pass High Freshman Kamaiyah Pruitt grabbed 10 rebounds.

No opponent has been set for next week’s second round of the MHSAA 4A Basketball Playoffs yet.

