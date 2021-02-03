Gazebo Gazette

Mississippi State Treasurer David McRae appointed Wednesday Harrison County District 5 Supervisor Connie Rockco to the Mississippi Public Funds Guaranty Board.

“The most fundamental responsibility of the State Treasury is to protect public funds,” said Treasurer McRae. “Members of the Guaranty Board play a critical role in this mission. I appreciate the willingness of Supervisor Rockco to serve and look forward to working collaboratively with them to keep your taxpayer dollars safe.”

If a bank or credit union wants to provide such services for governments, they must be approved as a Qualified State Depository and are thereby required to pledge collateral to protect the public’s money. The Guaranty Board oversees Mississippi’s Qualified State Depositories.

Rockco has served on the board of supervisor since 1999 and was the first to create a beautification commission.

