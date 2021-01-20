Gazebo Gazette

Physical Education teacher Caleb Kelly, is always looking for ways to challenge students at Pass Christian Middle School and encourage them to step outside of their comfort zones.

Coach Kelly is new to PCMS this year, and he has shown enthusiasm for making sure all students feel included and have fun in his P.E. class since the first day of school.

This week, Coach Kelly utilized the outdoor space at PCMS and created a real-life gridiron for students to use as they played flag football.

Many students at PCMS do not play sports competitively, so this gave those who wouldn’t normally get to walk onto the football field an opportunity to better understand the game and experience it in a more realistic, yet low-pressure, environment.

When asked why he decided to take the extra time and effort to do this for his students, Coach Kelly said, “I just wanted to get everyone active, involved, and having fun!”

The students definitely did have a blast competing against one another and they took full advantage of the chance to run and play outside in the sunshine.

Like this: Like Loading...