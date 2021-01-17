Gazebo Gazette

Pass Christian Elementary School Gretchen Gegenheimer, chosen by her peers as the PCES Teacher of the Year for 2020 was also nominated and selected as the Pass Christian School District Teacher of the Year for 2021.

Gegenheimer is compassionate, a problem-solver, knowledgeable and a very humble teacher with a plethora of experience in the education field.

She is the cornerstone of the staff at PCES and her enthusiasm, passion for students, and leadership abilities are commendable.

Over the past 20 year, Gegenheimer has taught kindergarten, second grade, third grade, Gifted, and has served as a District Literacy Coach.

Gegenheimer is a lifelong student and has remained current with the latest instructional strategies and technologies.

She received her Specialist in Educational Leadership in 2014 from the University of Southern Mississippi.

She has been selected as Teacher of the Year in two other schools.

Gegenhemier currently serves on Mississippi State Superintendent, Dr. Carey Wright’s Mississippi Teacher Council.

