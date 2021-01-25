Gazebo Gazette

The Trinity Dog Park in the Pass, Pass Christian Main Street and the City of Pass Christian are pleased to announce the receipt of a grant from the Jack A. and Trudy W. Wilson Animal Welfare Fund through the Gulf Coast Community Foundation.

Jack and Trudy Wilson’s love of animals led them to establish an endowed fund to care for companion animals. Years later the fund continues to support local programs such as the Friends of the Jackson County County Animal Shelter Pets, Wild at Heart Rescue, Humane Society of South Mississippi, Wildlife Care and Rescue, Tired Dog Rescue, and Friends of the Animal Shelter in Hancock County.

The grant funds received will be used for the Trinity Dog Park in the Pass which is currently under construction. The dog park will be located at 325 St. Louis Street in Pass Christian.

This will be the first dog park in the City of Pass Christian. The dog park Is anticipating being open to the public in the spring of 2021. If you have any questions or need further information, please email passdogpark@gmail.com or call 228-452-4418.

