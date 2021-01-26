Gazebo Gazette

The Pass Christian Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the 2021 Chair, Chuck Wood, Associate Broker of Amy Wood Properties, LLC.

In addition to serving with the Pass Christian Chamber, Chuck is currently is a board member of the Gulf Regional Planning Commission, and serves as Council Commissioner and on the Executive Committee of the Pine Burr Area Council Boy Scouts of America.

Wood graduated from the University of Mississippi School of Dentistry and practiced from 1983 until 2014. He received honors from the American College of Dentists and Academy of General Dentistry.

Wood’s is married to Amy Peoples Wood of Amy Wood Properties Real Estate. They have two sons, Guy and Morey Wood, and are lifelong residents of Pass Christian, MS.

Others serving on the 2021 Pass Christian Chamber Board of Directors are:

Chris Boudreaux: Chair-Elect, Allstate, Chris Boudreaux

Cindy Lamb: Board Member, Pickering

Jamie Daniels: Board Member, Mississippi Power

Shaninun Pittman: Board Member, Pass Christian Bookstore and Cat Island Coffee

Kristen Garriga: Board Member, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, Shaw Properties

Holly Gibbs: Board Member, Sawyer Realty, NAI

Travis Freeman: Board Member, Coast Electric Power Association

Jo Wedgeworth: Board Member, Century 21 J. Carter & Company

Suzanne Gibson: Board Member, Chemours DeLisle Plant

Dr. Mandy Lacy: Ex Officio, Liason, Pass Christian School District

For more information regarding the 2021 Board of Directors of the Pass Christian Chamber of Commerce, visit mscoastchamber.com or call 228-604-0014.

