by Joseph W. Gex II & Hunter Dawkins

On Friday, Moss Point made a trip to Pass Christian for a Division 8-4A contest.

In the girls game, the Lady Tigers slipped past the Lady Pirates (9-10) 27-22.

It was a tight game the whole way through with both teams exhibiting stingy defense and forcing difficult shots.

The score remained 2-1 in favor of Moss Point for the majority of the first period until Moss Point closed the period with a 6-2 run. Haleigh Haynes of Pass Christian sank two free throws with two seconds remaining in the opening period to cut the lead to 8-5.

The second period saw both teams score just four points. Haynes sank a bucket with roughly 45 seconds left to make the score at intermission 12-9.

The second half was more of the same defensive battle as in the first half.

Pass Christian head coach Greta Ainsworth stated, “This was a defensive game by both teams. We both had sluggish play in the backcourt. Moss Point has some athletic post players that gave us some trouble. I was proud of the effort we gave on Senior Night as we honored our four seniors – Lanae Dedeaux, Kellie Wilson, Shaunacy Valdez, and Katherine Newman.”

Kylah Bell and Haleigh Haynes each had seven points.

In the boys game, the Pirates jumped out to a 28-16 lead at intermission and held the difference throughout the second half for a 46-33 win over Moss Point.

Defensive pressure and patience on the offensive end of the floor provided the Pirates their choice of shots.

The Pirates (12-6, 3-1) led by as much as 21 points in the second half.

Pass Christian head coach Buddy Kennedy added, “I thought we were solid defensively tonight . We game planned for them tonight after playing them once already. Over the course of the season, we have developed a mental toughness on both ends of the court which is now helping us play through adversity. I was proud of our effort this evening but we can be better offensively. We have a lot of basketball in front of us before the tournament begins.”

Darion Lee and Lauren Jaynes each had 12 points to pace Pass Christian while Carter Bond added eight points.

