by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher

Tuesday afternoon, W. Crosby Parker was sworn in as Mississippi Second Circuit Court District Attorney by Justice Lisa Dobson at the Harrison County Courthouse in Gulfport. Last Thursday, Parker was appointed to the position by Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves after former district attorney Joel Smith was appointed to fill the vacancy of the State Court of Appeals.

Parker was the top Assistant District Attorney under Smith, being responsible for high profile violent crimes, crimes against children, and corruption cases. Additionally while serving as the Assistant District Attorney, he supervised the office personnel and all aspects of the district’s criminal prosecutions.

“I promise; as district attorney, that my office will work relentlessly to ensure our citizens have a safe environment which to live, work, and raise a family,” said Parker to a large crowd of supporters, law enforcement, and attorneys. “We will certainly help make a difference for our people.”

Being a former United States Air Force Judge Advocate General and currently a Lieutenant Colonel in the Mississippi Air National Guard as the Staff Judge Advocate for the 172d Airlift Wing in Jackson, Parker recognizes his role as the key prosecutor for the Second Circuit Court (Hancock, Harrison, Stone).

“Our office will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to identify and prosecute those who commit felony crimes in order to protect our communities and ensures that the rights of all are safeguarded.”

Parker will complete the rest of Smith’s term, which will be up for election in 2023.

