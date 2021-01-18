Rickey Lewis

Pass Christian High School Robotics Team brings home hardware in their first competition of the year. The team consists of four awesome students including Junior Misha Jenkins, Sophomore Bowen Cai, and two Freshmen in Conner Allen and Joey Duncan.

The coach, Stefen King, brings a year of coaching experience as well as programing experience with Stennis Space Center for over twelve years. The team is apart of the VEX Robotics program and competes in the VRC which is the VEX Robotics Championships.

This past weekend King and his Dream Team traveled to St. Martin High School to compete in the St. Martin Mass Madness Too.

“This was our first competition of the season and we were able to go in and collect two awards, “said Coach King. Pass High received the Design Award, which is for excellence in their engineering book, that shows how well they used the engineering process.

They also won the Tournament Champion’s award that took driving skills of their robot.

The two awards qualify Pass High for the State competition but before that they will travel to Gulfport for another event on January 26th.

King is super proud of his young team. “They worked hard. It makes you emotional. They have displayed an extreme high work ethic, a lot of humility, teamwork, and everything you would want a young person to display to be successful in life. They displayed it to get these two awards.”

Misha Jenkins helped to start the team at Pass High and has served as Captain for the past two years.

Misha says that the team’s strong suits are driving and communication.

She also states that discipline was an issue that held the team back last year but they have overcome some of those obstacles.

She plans to do Aeronautical Engineering in the future and the Robotics Team is definitely helping her and her teammates prepare for their future endeavors.

