by Hunter Dawkins

Amongst all of the information being spread recently about the amount of vaccines for the global pandemic of COVID-19 (coronavirus), Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves made two judicial appointments outside the Harrison County Courthouse in Gulfport, Thursday morning.

Reeves selected Mississippi Second Circuit Court District Attorney Joel Smith to fill the vacancy on the State Court of Appeals. Smith was the District Attorney for nearly ten years representing Harrison, Hancock, and Stone counties.

Following a brief address from Smith, Governor Reeves appointed the Assistant District Attorney W. Crosby Parker to complete the term as District Attorney.

“I am fully confident these gentlemen will do a fantastic job in their appointments,” said Reeves. “I believe everything in life is relative and as long as you can do better than your predecessor you’re making progress. I honestly see this as a continued movement towards young, bright, smart, and capable leaders taking over for the future of our state.”

Smith began his legal career in a civil private practice before getting into public service. “I hope that my unique experience in practicing different facets of the law will allow me to bring that experience to the court.”

