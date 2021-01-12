Gazebo Gazette

Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, Inc. is pleased to announce Ron Barnes, President and CEO of Coast Electric Power Association will serve as the 2021 President of the Board of Directors.

Ron Barnes, APR is a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi with a Bachelor’s of Science degree Business Administration. Ron started his career in the Electric Power industry in December 1995 with Coast Electric Power Association.

Before coming to work for Coast Electric, Ron spent 7 years working in fund-raising and public relations for the Boy Scouts of America.

Before assuming the role of President and CEO of Coast Electric, Ron’s areas of responsibility included residential and commercial marketing, public relations, internal and external communications, legislative affairs and member services.

Ron is a past president of the MS Beach chapter of the Public Relations Association of Mississippi, past president of Leadership Gulf Coast, past president of the United Way of South Mississippi, and past president of the Gulf Coast Community Foundation.

Ron was named one of the “Top 10 Business Leaders Under 40” and he is a member of the Roland Weeks Community Leaders Hall of Fame.

Barnes is currently on the board of directors of the Electric Cooperatives of MS, Gulf Coast Business Council, MS Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, Gulf Coast Community Foundation, The People’s Bank and Cooperative Energy.

Ron is married to the former Angel Parker of Pensacola, FL and they have four children.

Others serving on the 2021 Board of Directors are:

*Sam Sandoz: President Elect, Hancock Whitney

*Dorothy Wilson: Immediate Past President, D Wilson Associates/Gulf Coast Woman

*Adele Lyons: Chief Executive Officer, Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, Inc.

*David Duhe: Attorney, Balch & Bingham LLP

*Eric Chambless: Treasurer, Community Bank

*Sam Burke: Chair, Biloxi Chamber of Commerce, St. Vincent de Paul Community Pharmacy

*Nikki Johns: Chair, Gulfport Chamber of Commerce, AGJ Systems and Networks

*Michelle Kinsey: Chair, Long Beach Chamber of Commerce, Mississippi Power

*Chuck Wood: Chair, Pass Christian Chamber of Commerce, Amy Wood Properties

*Kris Norton: Chair, Leadership Gulf Coast, IP Casino Resort Spa

*Hunter Easterling: Chair, Coast Young Professionals, Southern Insurance Professionals

*Bonnie Sine: Chair, Coast Centurion Association, Nexstaff

*Cindy Duvall: Board of Directors, Mississippi Power

*Emily Burke: Board of Directors, Coastal Family Health Center

*Hope Blankenship: Board of Directors, To the Rescue Bookeeping, LLC

*Georgia Storey: Board of Directors, Singing River Health Systems

*Dr. Kady Beaoui Pietz: Board of Directors, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College

*Jennifer Lee: Board of Directors, Island View Casino Resort

*Amber Olsen: Board of Directors, United MSD Foundation

*Angelyn Zeringue: Board of Directors, SouthGroup Insurance

*Angie Juzang: Board of Directors, Memorial Hospital

*Bryan Jacobs: Board of Directors, State Farm Insurance

*Paul Guichet: Board of Directors, Gulf Coast Community Foundation

*Dr. Shelia Rivers: Board of Directors, Rivers Psychotherapy Services

*Anita Clarke: Board of Directors, CSpire

*Keva Scott: Board of Directors, Boys and Girls Club of the Gulf Coast

*Clay Wagner: Chair, MGCCC Foundation, Hancock Whitney Bank

*Carmelita J. Scott: Chair, Diversity Council, Woodforest Bank

*Bridget Turan: Chamber Champions Chair, Gulf Coast Community Foundation Volunteer Hub

*Dr. Jonathan Woodward: Ex-Officio, MS Gulf Coast Community College

*Kearn Cherry: Ex-Officio, PRN Health Care

*Nicholas Breaux-Fujita: Ex-Officio, Harrah’s Gulf Coast

*Cindy Lamb: Ex-Officio, Pickering Firm

*For more information regarding the 2021 Board of Directors of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, visit mscoastchamber.com or call 228-604-0014.

