The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR) will reopen CARES Act Section 12005 online applications on the MDMR website to allow all sectors of Mississippi residents who are commercially licensed/permitted (commercial fishermen, charter fishermen and dealer/processors) in another Gulf state to apply for CARES Act funds in Mississippi.

The application process will reopen for a period of only one week (seven days) for these new applicants who are licensed as outlined. The application, which can be found at dmr.ms.gov/cares-act-assistance/, will reopen on December 28. The application will close on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

New applicants will also need to provide a copy of their proof of Mississippi residency and the 2019-2020 qualifying license from the other Gulf state they are permitted in as required by MS to prove eligibility, to CARESAct@dmr.ms.gov .

All other Mississippi CARES Act qualifying program requirements remain in place and can be found at dmr.ms.gov/cares-act-assistance-applications-open-november-9/.

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources announced this week that recreational fishing season for Gag (Mycteroperca microlepsis) will close in Mississippi territorial waters Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 at 11:59 p.m.

The commercial season for sharks (aggregated large coastal, hammerheads, black tips and small coastals) will open in Mississippi territorial waters on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 at 12:01 a.m.

The state season will run concurrent with the federal shark season in the Western Gulf of Mexico Sub-region.

Commercial harvest of Flounder (Paralicthys sp.), Gray Triggerfish (Balistes capriscus), Greater Amberjack (Seriola dumerili) and Red Drum (Sciaenops ocellatus) will close in Mississippi territorial waters on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. and reopen on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 at 12:01 a.m.

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources is dedicated to enhancing, protecting and conserving marine interests of the state by managing all marine life, public trust wetlands, adjacent uplands and waterfront areas to provide for the optimal commercial, recreational, educational and economic uses of these resources consistent with environmental concerns and social changes.

