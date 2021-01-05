Gazebo Gazette

The Long Beach School District (LBSD) Board of Trustees did not have to search long or far for its next Superintendent.

Tonight, the LBSD Board of Trustees voted 5-0 to approve Dr. Talia Lock to serve as the LBSD Superintendent effective July 1, 2021. Lock will be replacing the outgoing Superintendent, Dr. Jay Smith, who has accepted the same position in the North Pike School District.

Dr. Lock is no stranger to Long Beach having grown up in the city and having graduated from Long Beach High School in 1995 where she currently serves as principal. Dr Lock has also served as a teacher, lead teacher, and assistant principal within the school district.

Long Beach School Board President Tim Pierce said, “The board was solidly unanimous in its decision.” Pierce continued by indicating how impressed the board has been with Dr. Lock since she took the helm at LBHS. The board praised her leadership over the past 3 years, especially during the very difficult last eleven months. Dr. Lock’s experience as principal at the high school level ultimately tipped the scales in her favor during board discussions.

The board has directed Dr. Smith and Dr. Lock to immediately begin a transition phase with the district administration to ensure a smooth change in leadership.

Like this: Like Loading...