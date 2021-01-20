by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher

After winning their senior night game in the first district game last week against the Picayune Lady Maroon Tide, the Long Beach Lady Bearcats (6-11, 1-1) were not as lucky Tuesday night on the road 35-29 facing the Pearl River Central (PRC) Lady Blue Devils. Additionally, the boys (4-6, 0-3) dropped their second consecutive district game in Carriere by a score of 52-35.

GAME 1: Girls – 35 Pearl River Central 29 Long Beach

The Lady Bearcats Senior Guard Breeauna Troup knocked down a few quick jump-shots early in the period to take the lead, but Long Beach could not find anything else. PRC closed with a 5-0 run to have a 6-4 lead after one.

With a back and forth period before the half, Long Beach Forward Caiya Brown made two quick baskets to keep the game within one score.

Unfortunately, the Lady Blue Devils hit a jumper at the end of the half as PRC went to the locker room with an 18-14 lead.

Long Beach came out dull to start the third, until Troup converted a few scores toward the end of the period along with Brown along with the Lady Bearcats Guard Kyleigh Williams to finish with striking distance 29-25.

During the final period, the Lady Bearcats played strong defensively, holding PRC to only six points. However, Long Beach could only produce four, with the final score at 35-29.

Troup led the team with 8 points and Brown had 7.

GAME 2: Boys – 52 Pearl River Central 35 Long Beach

The Boys came out of the gates ready to rumble, as Long Beach went on an 8-2 run during the first with Anthony Robinson, Zach Hodge, Christian Spencer, and Jerritt Ruiz scoring, but PRC found a rhythm to close the gap with an 8-6 lead at the end.

Robinson knocked down a quick jumper to start the second, but the Blue Devils went on an 13-4 run to close the half with only two scores from Long Beach Forward Kiesten Davis.

After the break, the Bearcats went through an offensive dull in the third by only scoring five. The only field goals came from two consecutive by Robinson.

Long Beach came to light during the final period on offense, unfortunately the Blue Devils began to hit some clutch shots from the floor, as Robinson scored seven for the Bearcats. The final score was 52-35 in favor of the Pearl River Central Blue Devils.

Robinson lead the Bearcats with 14 points, numerous steals and assists.

Both teams play the perennial powerhouse Hattiesburg Tigers on the road Friday at 5:30pm.

