by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher

In a two day bowling contest on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Long Beach High School Bowling teams won the Class II Regional Championships at Spanish Trails in Gautier, Mississippi.

Tuesday morning, the Lady Bearcats boasted an early lead after the first game with Vancleave, North Pike and Gautier on their tale. After the second, Long Beach remained in first place before earning the district/regional victory with the final game.

The Lady Bearcats bowling team was Addyson Seal, Laurel “Toot” Ladner, Emily Norra, Lilly Sprinkle, Katelyn Schroeder, Reagan Kolenda, and Abby Krol.

On Wednesday, the boys came to roll as the Bearcats jumped out to a lead in the first. Vancleave took the lead after the second game with Long Beach and Gautier right behind.

The Long Beach Boys team found a way to strike more pins in the final game as the Bearcats won.

Gavin Whited, Ayden Mulvaney, Matthew Mulvaney, Christopher Whitmore, Joshua Norra, Jacob Badeaux, Thomas Gately, Jacob Lassabe were all members of the district/regional championship boys team.

February 3 is the Class II State Finals for Bowling in Jackson. The boys team finished runner-up last year in the finals while the girls were third.

