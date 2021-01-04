by Hunter Dawkins

Although early in the 2021 municipal campaign, Long Beach Ward 5 and Mayor Pro-Tempore Mark Lishen announced his intention to not seek re-election for the term.

Lishen has served on the Long Beach of Alderman for over 16 years (four terms) and was chosen as the Mayor Pro-Tempore over seven years ago by his colleagues.

An architect by trade for Eley Guild Hardy, PA out of Gulfport for over 20 years, Lishen has used professional knowledge to help the city in building a new city hall, Senior Recreation Center, the Harper McCaughan Town Green, the Pineville Sidewalk Project, and many other items for his hometown.

“I have been honored and humbled to serve Long Beach and Ward 5 as Alderman for over 16 years and Mayor Pro Tempore for almost 8 years. From helping constituents in Ward 5 with issues no matter how big or small to larger issues affecting the overall good of Long Beach, I am proud of the work I have accomplished over the years,” said Lishen. “After careful consideration and thoughtful prayer, and with the support of my wife, Donna, it is with some regret, yet anticipation, that I have decided I will not seek re-election in 2021 as Alderman of Ward 5.”

The alderman initially ran for office the first time in 2004 after former Long Beach Mayor Billy Skellie stepped down from his aldermen post to run for mayor. Lishen beat Ginger Worth by only two votes in his first election.

“I have had the pleasure of working with some of the best municipal officials over the years,” expressed Lishen. “Just know that you have all held a special place in my heart for your service to our great City and I trust that Long Beach is and will continue to be in the hands of our most humble of servants.”

The primary election for the state of Mississippi Municipal Elections is April 6, 2021. A runoff (if possible) is April 27 and the general election is June 8, 2021. The deadline for all candidates to apply is February 5, 2021.

