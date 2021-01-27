Hunter Dawkins, Publisher

The old saying in the playoffs is to “survive and advance”, which is exactly what the Pass Christian Lady Pirates soccer team did as they shutout the Northeast Jones Lady Tigers 1-0 Tuesday night at Francis McDonald Stadium in the first round of the MHSAA 4A Playoffs.

Coming out of the gates a little sloppy from inclement weather and mishaps in the first half, the Lady Pirates (12-3-1) found their offensive answer with Pass Christian forward Avery Saulter scoring on a laser pass from sweeper Kealey Skinner for the first and only goal. Saulter’s goal came at the 30th minute in the second half.

“I think the girls came in a little overconfident and thought we would get up on that team early,” said Pass Christian Lady Pirates Coach Devin Griffith. “It was a tough game and that team (NE Jones) came to play. We finally settled down in the second half and began to capitalize on opportunities.”

After scoring the goal, Pass High held their poise taking a few more shots on goal and stopping the Lady Tigers on defense.

“Our defense is key to winning games,” expressed Griffith. “The strongest part of our team is our back line and the keeper (Kiera Schwartz). You should always start from the back and work up where a lot of teams work on scoring goals.”

This was the ninth shutout of the season for Schwartz and the Lady Pirates defense.

Pass Christian advances to the second round of the MHSAA South 4A Playoffs for the second consecutive year. This Saturday, the Lady Pirates will face the winner of the Poplarville or Sumrall as location will be determined.

