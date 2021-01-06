by Hunter Dawkins

In their annual tradition, the Harrison County Board of Trustees elected new officers on the board for the 2021 year at the first meeting Monday night in Gulfport. Veteran school board member Dr. Barbara Thomas of District 4 was chosen as the president for the year replacing Rena Wiggins of District 1 from the position. Fellow board member; Tom Daniels of District 2, was then appointed to the Vice-President role.

Finishing out the selection choice was David Ladner of District 3 appointment to the Executive Secretary and the school board unanimous approval of Hardy & Associates to be the General Architect, Albert Necaise & Associates continuing legal services as the School Board Attorney, and Harrison County School District Superintendent Roy Gill designated as the Purchasing Agent.

Before the election, the school board approved a request from Gulf Coast Mental Health to assign its rights plus interest in their 16th section land lease to the Harrison County Board of Supervisors. An appraisal will be conducted to determine the new fair market rent value, which will allow the Supervisors the rent option.

Finally, the school board of trustees authorized a payment in the amount of $1,251,975.63 to Wharton-Smith, Inc. for a pay application with the West Harrison Middle School Building Project.

The next Harrison County School Board meeting is scheduled for 5:30pm on Tuesday, January 19th.

