Friday afternoon; January 29, the Mississippi congressional delegation applauded a $32 million grant being provided to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to support the state of Mississippi’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts.

“This additional funding for vaccine distribution is great news for the state of Mississippi,” said Mississippi Senior United States Senator Roger Wicker said. “I am grateful for FEMA’s continued support as our state works to recover from this pandemic and restore more aspects of normal life.”

The grant will assist MEMA in administering the vaccine at public facilities throughout the state. It will support the procurement of personal protective equipment and additional equipment required for storing, handling, distributing and transporting, and administering COVID-19 vaccines. Additionally, MEMA may use the funding for infection control measures at facilities administering vaccinations and for vaccine-related public information distribution.

MEMA applied for a total of $64.0 million for vaccination efforts through April 25, 2021. This grant award, which does not require state matching funds, represents half of a total project cost with the remainder to be awarded later. Finally, these funds are separate from U.S. Health and Human Services funding provided to the state for COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

As of January 28, 2021, Mississippi had administered 172,509 first dose vaccines, 17,499 second dose vaccines, and had received 343,950 total vaccines doses. On average, the state is performing 11,869 vaccines per day and is projected to administer over one million doses within the next three months.

