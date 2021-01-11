by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher

The first question that should be asked for each person is would you like to return to the world of February 2020? If your response (without other conditions) is yes, then the best and only option is to take the COVID-19 Vaccine twice.

It is acknowledged that this is a choice matter; however, if your sincere interest would be to have immunity from the deadliest global pandemic of our generation, then you probably should consider this option once you are eligible.

Let’s look at the theories against the vaccine and the true science or explanation which should invalidate each one.

Theory: VACCINE WAS TOO FAST, FDA APPROVES TOO QUICK – Response: THEY HAVE BEEN WORKING ON THIS VACCINE FOR 10 YEARS

According to the BBC News, the biggest misconception is the work on the COVID vaccine started when the pandemic began. The central piece of the COVID plan was a revolutionary style of vaccine known as “plug and play”. It has two highly desirable traits for facing the unknown – it is both fast and flexible.

Additionally, Pfizer and Moderna (the drug companies that created the vaccines) were given billion contracts by the United States federal government to produce a solution. It may be seen as a gamble, but apparently it works.

Theory: SYMPTOMS MAY WORSE THAN THE VIRUS – Response: MOST HAVE SMALL SIDE EFFECTS, PRIMARY CARE PHYSICIANS SHOULD LET YOU KNOW

Serious side effects from vaccines are extremely rare. For example, if 1 million doses of a vaccine are given, 1 to 2 people may have a severe allergic reaction. Keep in mind that getting vaccinated is much safer than getting the diseases vaccines prevent.

Theory: PEOPLE GET BELLS PALSY AFTER TAKING THE VACCINE – Response: 35/10K DEVELOP BELLS PALSY EACH YEAR

While seven trial users did develop Bell’s palsy — which weakens or paralyzes facial muscles — after being vaccinated, the FDA says there’s no reason to believe the vaccine was the cause as it’s a common, and likely temporary, condition.Four patients in the Pfizer vaccine trials also experienced Bell’s palsy at various times afterward, with the longest time period being over a month and a half. The seven who developed the condition is well below that average.The best advice is to ignore social media for news and gather your health care information from your doctor or health care provider. Although it is admirable to review public safety and health care online, very few facts can be accredited and should not be recommended without having a discussion with doctor of healthcare provider.

Post-World War II population and life expectancy have increased because of the education we have accomplished and the proficiency we have in science today. One of the most accurate statements is that knowledge is power.

