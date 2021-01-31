by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher

As the municipal election qualification deadline approaches, the list of candidates is rather small and generally incumbents are unopposed. In virtually every political poll of current times, it has become virtually impossible to beat an incumbent that has been there for more than one term unless the opponent has solid name recognition.

In the research done, advantages come from being an incumbent with greater name recognition and this generally attracts votes that would not be gained by a challenger or running in an open seat race. Additionally, the financial status generally works towards the incumbent; not necessarily from their income but organizations that would provide them capital if they favored a position.

The founding fathers never intended for members of Congress, nor state legislatures to use governmental positions to become wealthy and become long lasting. Early members of Congress were paid $6 a day and they normally met during spring or fall rather than winter and hot summers.

The fourth President of the United States; James Madison, was famous for writing Federalist No. 10 in an open defense of the United States Constitution and being against political parties. Madison spoke negatively about partisanship, forming alliances, and any faction worked against public interest.

So hearing all of the sides, the common question is why should I run for public office. There should be only reason anyone should ever run for office: THE LOVE OF THE COMMUNITY.

Every office is different and its handles opposite scenarios, where local city council, supervisors, state legislators, judges, members of Congress, etc. each may face local budgets, or state problems, and a few national issues.

Whether someone is successful or not, their community will always be there for them in the United States. The more attention paid to their community, accomplishing tasks generally follow.

Like this: Like Loading...