Two very valuable members of the DeLisle Elementary School family were honored at the Pass Christian Public School District January board meeting. Sandra Russell was recognized as the 2019-2020 DeLisle Elementary Teacher of the Year, and Dr. Mandy Lacy was recognized as the 2019-2020 PCSD Administrator of the Year.

Russell earned her bachelor’s degree from The University of Southern Mississippi and her master’s degree from William Carey University. She has been a teacher for 31 years and has been part of the DES family for 28 years.

Previously, Russell taught kindergarten and currently serves as lead teacher for the first grade team. She enjoys sharing in her students’ learning experiences and always lends a helping hand to benefit the school community.

Dr. Lacy has served in education for 19 years, and she has been at DES since 2002. She started as a second grade teacher and later taught fourth grade English and language arts, intervention for K-5, served as lead teacher for 3 years and served as assistant principal for 7 years.

Additionally, Dr. Lacy was announced as a Principal Advisory Council Member for the State Superintendent of Education.

The Council (PAC) provides direct input to Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education, about important issues in Mississippi schools. Members will participate in discussions with Wright concerning topics that will lead to improvement of Mississippi public schools and the opportunities they afford.

The goal of the council is to ensure excellent teaching and learning is happening in every classroom in every Mississippi school and that school leaders have the information, resources, and support they need to create successful schools.

“The Principal Advisory Council will be an important feedback loop for me understanding what is working and what needs improvement in schools,” Wright said. “I look forward to working with these thoughtful and engaging school leaders to improve educational opportunities for students.”

