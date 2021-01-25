Gazebo Gazette

The deadline to Request Public Assistance (PA) for Hurricane Zeta Damages is January 30, 2021. As described in the FEMA Public Assistance Program and Policy Guide (PAPPG), eligible applicants are:

– Local Governments

– Certain Private Nonprofits Organizations that provide critical or essential social services to the general public

– Tribal Governments

– State and Territorial Governments

Under the major disaster declaration, FEMA is authorized to provide Public Assistance for debris removal, emergency measures and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged public facilities such as roads and bridges, water control facilities, buildings and equipment, utilities and parks.

Harrison County residents have a temporary location where they can request FEMA Individual Assistance if they experienced damages from Hurricane Zeta. The Hurricane Zeta Assistance Center is located at 9229 Highway 49 Gulfport and is staffed by specialists from Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

The center’s hours will be 8 AM to 6 PM Monday through Friday, and 8 AM to 12 noon Saturday.

To address COVID concerns, face masks will be required and appointments will be scheduled if a line begins to form. Applicants should bring the information listed below, which will be needed to request assistance.

Applicants must Request PA through FEMA’s Grants Portal website https://grantee.fema.gov by January 30, 2020.

More information on FEMA’s Public Assistance Program is located at:

https://www.fema.gov/assistance/public/program-overview

Information specific to Hurricane Zeta Public Assistance in Mississippi is located at:

https://www.msema.org/hurricane-zeta/

