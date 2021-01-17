Gazebo Gazette

The Mississippi State Department of Health has moved the COVID-19 vaccination site from the Harrison County Health Department to the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center at 2350 Beach Blvd. in Biloxi.

Starting Monday, Jan. 18, those who have made an appointment through the MSDH will receive the first round of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Coast Coliseum. The move will allow the MSDH to provide more vaccines for residents of Harrison County. The site will be a drive-up facility.

“Your Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center is here once again to meet the needs of our community,” coliseum director Matt McDonnell said. “No matter what the disaster may be, we are proud to be a part of the recovery efforts. I know of no other event in the 43-year history of the venue that is more important than assisting the State of Mississippi to protect the citizens of South Mississippi so we can get back safely to doing what we love to do.”

Harrison County Board of Supervisors President Beverly Martin praised McDonnell for his leadership.

“This is huge for Harrison County,” Martin said. “The Harrison County Board of Supervisors are grateful to Matt for his commitment to the community. As we receive additional doses of the vaccine and the appointments become available to more members of the community, we are looking at other places in Harrison County, such as the Harrison County Fairgrounds, to assist in the distribution of the vaccine.”

More information on the vaccine, as well as a link to the appointment web portal, can be found at msdh.gov.

