Gazebo Gazette

The Rotary Club of Pass Christian is proud to announce that the recipient of the 2020 Outstanding Citizen award is Mary Bourdin.

The 2020 recipient of the Outstanding Citizen Award married a local boy and made Pass Christian her home. She has made her mark in Pass Christian as a valuable and dedicated resident through her many volunteer works.

A CPA by trade, she was instrumental in the reconstruction of the State Port at Gulfport following the devastation from Hurricane Katrina. After her retirement, she served as the Chairman of War Memorial Park Commission where she worked diligently to obtain grants for the splash pad and the walking track extension as well as obtaining funding for an additional tennis court that also serves as a pickleball court.

Christmas in Pass Christian wouldn’t be the event it is without her group of Elves that bring the event to life. For six years, the Outstanding Citizen, with some of her neighbors and local firemen, has created the famous Sand Beach Santa.

That Santa receives a lot of local and tourist attention. The Elves morphed into Easter Chicks and hosted an Easter egg hunt on Easter Sunday.

The Paddling Elves, played an instrumental role in Rotary’s Paddle the Bay fundraiser . . . are all thanks to the efforts and leadership of the Outstanding Citizen.

Her love of animals led her to establish Paws in the Pass as a part of the Christmas in the Pass tradition.

She has championed the effort to establish a dog park in Pass Christian by securing a location and the fundraising to make it happen.

Bourdin serves on the City’s Election Commission.

She is the Captain of the Pass tennis league, serves on the Board of Pass Christian Main Street and is also a gardener and a beekeeper.

Like this: Like Loading...