Brian Lamar, Assignment Editor

Dreary weather brought out the extreme offensive firepower from the Bearcats soccer teams Tuesday night at the Lumpkin Magee Stadium. The girls and boys shutout both teams they played and scored 14 goals total in a domination for the first round of the MHSAA 5A Playoffs.

GAME 1 – Girls: Long Beach 10 Forest Hill 0

After the first few minutes of the game, the Lady Bearcats (8-3-2) took advantage of the weak defense from the Lady Patriots. The Forest Hill mishaps led to a barrage of goals from Long Beach, virtually ending the game before it started.

“It is hard to pull solid lessons from a game like this, but one thing that can pull from this is to look at Forest Hill as an example of how they never quit,” stated Long Beach Head Girls Soccer Coach Greg Lamier. “Even when they were down, they still played hard till the end.”

Four girls scored two goals a piece, including Senior Sophia Fimiano, Ella Setnikar, Camdyn Biancamano, and Ashton Rupert. The additional two scores were from Riley Rolison and Amy Treminio.

“A win is a win, but we could have played a bit better,” said Fimiano, a senior who recently received a scholarship to play at Southwest Mississippi Community College in Summit Mississippi. “We have stuff to work on to get better. We need to get better at switching possession from side-to-side.”

The Lady Bearcats will host the West Jones Mustangs for the second round of the 5A MHSAA Playoffs on Saturday, January 30 at 5pm.

GAME 2 – Boys: Long Beach 4 Brookhaven 0

Although not as high of an offensive domination as the girls, the Bearcats (8-2-1) controlled the ball and time of possession for most of the game. Long Beach was led by forward Viciezo with 2 goals while Ethan Laborde and Carlos Torres also put balls through the net.

“We only have four seniors this year, having the young guys in the system and getting them to learn is important to us this year,” said Andee Wilburn, Long Beach Head Boys Soccer Coach. “Tonight, we have tried to work on some stuff we have been drilling into the team during practice this past week.”

Long Beach held firm defensively, putting together their sixth shutout of the year and it has been two weeks since they last allowed a goal.

“We need to capitalize on missed opportunities. We need to finish up on missed opportunities during the game. As you go deeper and deeper in each round, competition gets tougher and tougher. You have to take advantage of any opportunities given to you,” expressed Joffrey.

The Bearcats will host the West Jones Mustangs after the girls game is complete on Saturday, January 30 at the Lumpkin Magee Stadium. The Mustangs shoutout Gautier 3-0 in the first round.

