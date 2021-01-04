Gazebo Gazette

Members of the Pass Christian Middle School Band spent many hours planning and practicing for their winter concerts, and were finally able to showcase their skills this week.

Typically, when the PCMS band performs their holiday concert at the end of the semester, students perform one show and are able to invite friends, family, and community members to listen and enjoy their music, but this year’s concert looked a little different.

While PCMS was unable to host a concert at their usual capacity, students were still able to perform on the school’s courtyard and invited elementary school students, 6th Grade Journey Gifted Education students, and parents to attend throughout the day when they were available.

In order to maintain social distance and avoid gathering in large numbers, the concert was also split up into three days.

The Concert Band performed on December 16th, the Symphonic Band performed on December 17th, and the Beginning Band performed on December 18th.

Congratulations to the students on their accomplishments this semester! The School District would also like to thank our band directors, Alyssa Cocco, Zachary Walley, and Charles Riley for their commitment to our students, and for ensuring that music is still appreciated and celebrated – even in the midst of such a tough school year!

