Trinity Episcopal Church in Pass Christian, Mississippi announces news of its St. Monica Guild 91st Annual Valentine Silver Tea. The tea will be held online Friday, February 12, 2021 from 3 PM to 4 PM on Facebook @TrinityEpiscopalinthePass.

Regretfully, the event will be unable to bring the Silver Tea from a Pass Christian featured home as was done in the past due to COVID-19, but look forward to doing so next year.

The Silver Tea is an annual fundraiser given to support many ministries of Trinity Episcopal Church’s St. Monica Guild. All monies collected will be given to charities: The Boys and Girls Club, Gone Fishing Ministry, Mercy Flight Southeast (which provides free air transportation to ill families needing medical treatment from out of state hospitals and facilities), Wilmer Hall Children’s Home, Missionary work in Chile, St. Monica Benevolent Fund, Trinity Rector’s Discretionary Fund, Camp Able (for communities that celebrate our diverse abilities and gifts), and Christian Concern Ministry Food Pantry. There is no registration or charge to attend the tea, however donations are requested and greatly appreciated.

Donations may be made out to St. Monica Guild and sent to Wilma Rizzardi, Treasurer, 101 Hursey Ave., Pass Christian, MS 39571 or give online at www.trinityinthepass.com > Give > Online Giving > select St. Monica Guild under Fund.

The online Silver Tea event will feature some of Trinity Episcopal Church’s physical assets as well as highlight the charities St. Monica supports. Past Silver Tea recipes including favorites such as Cucumber Sandwiches, My Pimiento Cheese, “Not So Sweet” Spiced Tea, Coffee Punch, Sand Fingers, Rum Balls, and more will be posted on the Events Facebook page @TrinityEpiscopalinthePass.

An invite for all to join online in the comfort of your own home to experience the St. Monica Guild 91st Annual Valentine Silver Tea. For more information call 313-598-4786 or 228-216-3646.

