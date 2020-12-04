Gazebo Gazette

The William Peyton Foundation presented their first two scholarships in honor of William Peyton. Peyton; a 2019 Long Beach High School Alum, tragically died the day before his high school graduation on a Wolf River drowning accident.

Gage Deitrick was the first recipient that i s currently going to Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in Perkinston where he plans to get an Associates degree.

After, Deitrick wants to attend University of Southern Mississippi in the Nursing Program. His grandparents are his inspiration because they were both nurses.

“Seeing them bring smiles to peoples’ faces and change lives is what I remember,” Gage says. Gage is proud of the William Peyton Foundation and plans to carry on Peyton’s legacy.