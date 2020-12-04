Gazebo Gazette
The William Peyton Foundation presented their first two scholarships in honor of William Peyton. Peyton; a 2019 Long Beach High School Alum, tragically died the day before his high school graduation on a Wolf River drowning accident.
Gage Deitrick was the first recipient that is currently going to Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in Perkinston where he plans to get an Associates degree.
After, Deitrick wants to attend University of Southern Mississippi in the Nursing Program. His grandparents are his inspiration because they were both nurses.
“Seeing them bring smiles to peoples’ faces and change lives is what I remember,” Gage says. Gage is proud of the William Peyton Foundation and plans to carry on Peyton’s legacy.
Gage says that he will try to bring smiles to everyones faces and not to judge anyone by their appearance like he learned from Peyton. Gage says, that is what he remembers most about Peyton.
The second recipient receiving a scholarship in honor of the William Peyton Foundation is Nicholas Wolfgang Petersen. Petersen plans to attend school next semester to study Wildlife Preservation.
His goal is to make water on the Gulf Coast a safer place while protecting wildlife. Nicholas has a true passion and care for animals. He hopes to one day be a State Game Warden and monitor National Parks and in his free time, help with the foundation.
Petersen has a great love for Peyton and the foundation while hopes to teach others to be kind and have a positive attitude in life. He always strives to be a better person. Nicholas said “Peyton was always kind hearted and thought positive through all situations.”