Gazebo Gazette

The Long Beach School District (LBSD) Board of Trustees has agreed to release Superintendent Dr. Jay Smith from his contract effective June 30, 2021. Dr. Smith will begin serving as Superintendent of the North Pike School District on July 1, 2021, where he once served as assistant superintendent.

LBSD Board President, Tim Pierce, said that Dr. Smith has more than met the board’s lofty expectations over the past five years and praised Smith’s leadership in helping Long Beach maintain an “A” rating for five consecutive years, passage of the school bond issue, building of the new high school, building of the new tennis court facility, and improving the safety of all campuses with the hiring of two School Resource Officers and installing new safety doors, windows and lighting at each campus.

Additionally, Pierce gave Smith high marks for ensuring the district remained within budget each year and praised the superintendent for his solid leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The LBSD Board of Trustees will begin the process of replacing Smith in the coming weeks. The board hopes to have a replacement named in time to share a transition period prior to Dr. Smith’s departure.

