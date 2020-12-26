Gazebo Gazette

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources announced Thursday that all waters north of the Intracoastal Waterway will close at 12:01 a.m. Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.

All other Mississippi territorial waters will remain open to shrimping.

For more information about this closure, call the Shrimp Information Hotline at 1-866-938-7295.

In an effort to remove derelict crab traps from state waters, the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR) will conduct a crab trap closure for commercial and recreational crab fishermen in Mississippi territorial waters within one-half mile of the mainland shoreline and Deer Island from the Alabama/Mississippi border to the Mississippi/Louisiana border. The closure will run from 6 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, until 6 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021.

The schedule for the removal of crab traps is as follows:

Jan. 21 – 27 – All commercial and recreational crab fishermen must use this time to remove their own traps from closure areas in Mississippi territorial waters. As a reminder, it is illegal to remove traps licensed to another person outside of the approved trap removal dates. This will be strictly enforced.

Jan. 28 – 30 – All traps remaining in the water will be considered derelict and will be removed and recycled. Volunteers may remove remaining traps from all state waters during these dates. Derelict traps may be dropped off at MDMR designated sites for recycling from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Point Park in Pascagoula, Ocean Springs Harbor and Pleasure Street Boat Launch in Bay St. Louis.

Jan. 31 – Beginning at 6 a.m., all active traps may be returned to Mississippi territorial waters and crab fishing may resume.

The Mississippi Derelict Crab Trap Removal Program has removed and recycled almost 22,000 traps since its inception in 1999. Volunteers interested in participating in this year’s program can contact the MDMR Shrimp and Crab Bureau at (228) 374-5000 for more information.

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources’ 2021 Marine Information Calendars are now available at locations along the Coast.

The agency held a photo contest earlier this year, and those chosen are featured each month, as well as on photo pages in the calendar.

The winners of the photo contest are: Cover, B. Hammond; January, William Lee; February, Jeff Baldock; March, Tim Lawton; April, Diane Moore; May, Belinda Ryan; June, Mai Dang; July, Lydia Knott Jelinski; August, Tim Isbell; September, David Walker; October, Sylvia Anderson; November, Van Garrard; December, Bob Effinger.

This year’s calendar features the offices and programs that MDMR administers to protect those coastal resources. The free calendar also contains such information as tide data, sunrise and sunset times, moon phases, artificial reef coordinates, size and possession limits for fish, boating safety requirements and Mississippi saltwater fish records.

The calendars will be available at the following locations while supplies last. Calendars will also be available at Coast bait shops.

Bay St. Louis:

· Hancock County Chamber of Commerce, 100 S. Beach Blvd Ste A, 228-467-9048

Biloxi:

. Biloxi Visitors Center, 1050 Beach Blvd., 228-374-3105

. Mississippi Department of Marine Resources, 1141 Bayview Ave., 228-374-5000

. Mississippi State University Coastal Research & Extension Center, 1815 Popp’s Ferry Road, 228-388-4710

. Hope Community Credit Union, 188 Porter Ave., 228-374-1554

Gautier:

. Gautier City Hall, 3330 Hwy. 90, 228-497-8000

Gulfport:

· Gulf Coast Community Federal Credit Union, 12364 Hwy. 49, 228-539-7029

· WXXV Fox 25, 14351 Hwy. 49, 228-832-2525

· Gulfport City Hall, 2309 15th St. 228-868-5700

Long Beach:

· Long Beach City Hall, 201 Jeff Davis Ave., 228-863-1556

Ocean Springs:

· Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce, 1000 Washington Ave., 228-875-0892

· Gulf States Marine Fisheries Commission, 2404 Government St., 228-875-5912

· Ocean Springs Harbor, 1310 Harbor Rd., 228-872-5754

Pascagoula:

· Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, 720 Krebs Ave., 228-762-3391

· Wayne Lee’s Grocery Store, 1317 Telephone Road, 228-762-4101

Pass Christian:

· Pass Christian City Hall, 200 West Scenic Drive 228-452-3311

· Pass Christian Harbor Master, 115 Market St., 228-452-5128

