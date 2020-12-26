Gazebo Gazette

The Pass Christian Public School District’s VEX IQ Middle and Elementary Schools’ robotics program shines in the global Rise Above Challenge!

They are more than halfway through the robotics season and the students have been working extremely hard.

The Gulf Coast VEX IQ Virtual League Competition was a fantastic learning experience for the students and ended this week.

Thirty teams competed from along the Gulf Coast and included a few out of state teams representing the Texas and Canada area.

Though, they are excited to earn awards from this event we are more thrilled at the growth that each team experienced during this competitive opportunity.

The Pass Christian School District had 4 middle school teams and 2 elementary teams compete in this league.

The average growth in score for the district from October to December was 943%. Both the Elementary and Middle School Excellence award was earned by Pass Christian as well as the Design award.

The Excellence Award is the highest award presented in the VEX Robotics competition. This award is presented to a team that exemplifies overall excellence in building a high quality robotics program.

The Design Award is presented to a team that demonstrates an organized and professional approach to the design process, project and time management, and team organization.

Pass is looking forward to more growth and progress as the VEX IQ season progresses.

Like this: Like Loading...