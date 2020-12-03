Gazebo Gazette

Recently, the Pass Christian Police Department requested the public’s assistance to identify a shoplifting suspect. With assistance of the community, the suspect was identified as Shaun Michael Rhea and a warrant was obtained for his arrest.

Rhea was identified as a former employee of the business in Pass Christian and was witnessed taking merchandise without paying for the items on a store surveillance. Additionally, the suspect has two previous arrest in 2013 and 2015.

Anyone that has knowledge of Rheas location should contact the Pass Christian Police Department at 228-452-3301 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

