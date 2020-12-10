by Joseph W. Gex II & Hunter Dawkins

This past Friday the West Harrison Hurricanes split a pair of games with the Bay High Tigers while the Pass Christian Pirates split with the D’Iberville Warriors.

In the West Harrison game, the Lady Hurricanes could not find much to capitalize on as the Lady Tigers soundly defeated the Lady Hurricanes 55-14.

Bay High jumped out on the Lady Hurricanes 15-5 in the first period behind the deft shooting of Katelyn McClain who sank three three-pointers in the period.

The Lady Tigers extended their lead to 36-8 by halftime before cruising to the win in the second half.

Bay High head coach Kelton Thompson commented, “I thought we did a much better job of competing tonight. There was more energy and we were in better spots on both ends of the court. We are still trying to find our identity but the focus will always be putting the best version of Bay High basketball on the court.”

McClain led the Tigers with 19 points followed by McKenzie Favre with 13. Makalah Shavers led West Harrison with five points.

In the boys game, the Hurricanes blew away the Tigers 54-17 ignited by a 19-8 run in the first period.

Bay High made one field goal in the second period and only two the entire second half.

West Harrison head coach Tommy Seawright stated, “ Great defensive effort, as we played great team basketball and shared the ball well. Defensively, everybody executed and had a solid defensive effort. Bay High has a young team and Coach Willis is going to bring a winning culture over here eventually. Our defense did a great job of trapping and forcing some turnovers.”

Zarrius Gill led West Harrison with 14 points followed by Josiah Khan and Johnivan Khan with 12 points each. Avan Wilson led Bay High with seven points.

At Pass Christian, the Pirates split a pair of games with the D’Iberville Warriors. The Lady Pirates won 38-26.

Pass Christian led 26-10 at half and turned up the pressure in the second half when they allowed just one field goal in the fourth period.

“Very strong coached team that we played tonight and the girls came out with a lot of fire inside and out. The girls played with a lot of intensity, strong, and very defensive. Shaunacey (Valdez) came out early and hit a few three point baskets, really helping our confidence. We have been struggling shooting from the outside, so knocking a few of those down was really huge for us,” said Pass Christian Girls Basketball Head Coach Greta Ainsworth.

Shaunacey Valdez led Pass Christian with 15 points followed by Daydria Cuevas with seven points.

In the boys game, D’Iberville beat Pass Christian 53-27. The Warriors jumped out to a 11-3 in the first period and extended that to 30-14 by halftime.

In the second half, the Pirates did not get closer than 12 points.

Pass Christian head coach Buddy Kennedy stated, “I hope this game was a fluke because it is not indicative of how we have played up to this point. We had 10 turnovers in the first period and shot less than 50% from the line for the game. We have played a tough schedule and have competed each night. Tonight, we were not competitive.”

Dominic Simpkins led the Warriors with 16 points followed by Jayvionne Williams with 10. Kameron White paced Pass Christian with nine points.

