Gazebo Gazette

Dream Vacations, the number one travel agency franchise for military veterans, announced that Pass Christian resident and Air Force Veteran Darrell Klassy is one of nine military veterans or community heroes to win the ninth annual nationwide contest “Operation Vetrepreneur: Become Your Own General.” Klassy received a free travel agency franchise valued at $11,600.

Klassy was one of 300 applicants to apply for this annual business plan contest, which was open to former members of any of the five branches of the U.S. military (Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard) who are retired, off active duty and/or honorably discharged prior to the contest start date this past May, as well as community heroes such as first responders, educators and medical professionals who are residents of the U.S. He participated in a rigorous three-part application process which included creating a business plan, video essay and phone interviews.

“I have always loved to travel and when I got older, I found that traveling is not only fun but also can be very educational,” said Air Force Veteran Klassy. “When I was in the Air Force, I was stationed all over the world, and this really fueled my want for more travel. I enjoy all types of travel, whether it is just a weekend getaway or a cruise.”

As a Dream Vacations franchise owner, Klassy is now part of the World Travel Holdings’ family of brands, one of the top travel retail networks in the world with incredible buying power with every major cruise line and many tour operators, resulting in exceptional low prices and exclusive offers such as upgrades, discounts and more.

As the only travel franchise to receive a 5 STAR ranking from VetFran, Dream Vacations proudly supports military veterans and is consistently recognized by leading industry publications as a veteran-friendly franchise. It was ranked the #1 franchise for veterans by Entrepreneur magazine in 2019, and other recent number one rankings include Military Times and Forbes. Additional recognitions include inclusion on G.I. Jobs annual “Hot Franchises for Veterans,” US Veterans magazine’s “Top Veteran-Friendly Companies”, USA Today’s “50 Top Franchises for Military Veterans” and recognition by MSC Cruises in its Seaside Salute Award. The Operation Vetrepreneur program won gold from the Travel Weekly Magellan Awards and the IFA Franchising Gives Back Awards.

For more information about the contest or to book your next dream vacation with Klassy, please call 228-596-9438 or visit www.myvacationpro.com.

