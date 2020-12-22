Gazebo Gazette

Sergeant William (Bill) Brett was selected as our Officer of the year for the Pass Christian Chamber of Commerce and VFW 5931. Sgt Brett is an Army veteran, retired US Border Patrol Agent and has been with Pass Christian Police Department for almost three years and serves as a first line supervisor.

“I have received several letters and calls from citizens during the past year who have been impressed with Sgt Brett’s community policing efforts,” said Pass Christian Police Chief Daren Freeman. “Sgt Brett enjoys mentoring the younger officers and volunteered to work on his days off during the last hurricane. It is an honor to have him as a member of our Department and community.”

Sgt JW Dedeaux has been employed with the Pass Police Department for more than twenty years and exemplifies what a small town hero is. Sgt Dedeaux has been the longest serving School Resource Officer for the Pass PD and is currently serving as the Officer in charge (OIC) for the SRO program in our schools.

“He is a role model to all the children and younger Officers in our Department,” expressed Chief Freeman. Sergeant Dedeaux has volunteered to work on his days off, volunteered for several charitable organizations and also serves as the Chief of the Pass Christian Volunteer Fire Department.

Sergeant Dedeaux was nominated as our Officer of the Year for the Mississippi Coast Crimestoppers by the Pass Christian Police Department.

