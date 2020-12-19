by Calvin Ishee

According to Dia’Mond Woodman; City Debris Removal Project Manager, the debris removal is well underway, but the contractor is still in the process of finishing the first pass through of the City.

The company has removed over 65,000 cubic yards of debris, however there’s still a lot to be picked up. Even though it was advertised since the outset, one of the biggest challenges has been the need for residents to separate tree and vegetation damage from other damage (ie roof shingles, storage sheds, etc.).

Woodman added that debris must be separated because they are going to different landfills.

As a reminder, the contractor will make a total of three passes around the City and debris must be separated accordingly .At last night’s Board of Alderman meeting, Pass resident Betty Sparkman asked the City to provide a timetable for debris pickup.

Pass Christian Mayor Leo “Chipper” McDermott stated that although that will be difficult, his team will try to develop one. The Mayor further commented, “I encourage residents to be patient as we work hard to get the debris removed as soon as possible”.

Stay tuned for further updates.

