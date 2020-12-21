Gazebo Gazette

St. Paul’s Carnival Association and the City of Pass Christian has made the decision to cancel the St. Paul’s Carnival Association Parade scheduled for February 14, 2021.

Through our long 106 year history of parading through the streets of Pass Christian, only 5 years during War Time was the “Pass Parade” canceled and MARS RULED those carnival seasons. 68 years later with a heavy heart St. Paul’s Carnival Association will have PAN RULE the 2021 Carnival Season.

The ultimate decision was made taking into consideration the welfare of the Citizens of Pass Christian Community and our visitors.

The current conditions of the Covid 19 Pandemic and the CDC requirements for large gatherings, have made it difficult to safely put on an event of this caliber.

“The proceeds from “The Pass Parade” helps support many local charities in the community, look forward to hosting an amazing parade on February 27, 2022 when we can once again do so safely without the looming Pandemic,” stated the St. Paul Carnival Association.

“Laissez les bon temps rouler” in 2022.

