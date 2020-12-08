by Calvin Ishee

Looks like the ever popular Pass Christian restaurant Shaggy’s may be getting a bit larger. Based on a “concept” briefing presented by the owners of Shaggy’s, Ron Ladner and Remmer Covington, the Pass Christian Board of Aldermen approved an expansion project that includes a covered tiki bar deck area that will be constructed over an area for boat slips.

For technical reasons only known by lawmakers and engineers, the proposed expansion will not be considered a “structure” since the new upper deck won’t include walls.

According to the owners, this is only Phase 1 of the project and Phase 2 will be presented at another time.

Since this involves Mississippi Tidelands rules and regulations, the project must be approved by Mississippi Secretary of State Michaell Watson before the proposed expansion can begin.

According to Ladner, Watson recently verbally supported this effort, however an official application must still be submitted by the owners.

In regards to this project, City Attorney Malcolm Jones said the approval process is time consuming and will still need to be reviewed by the PC Planning Commission and get final approval from the Board of Alderman.

Stay tuned for further updates.

The Board approved an additional $482 in support of this year’s Christmas in the Pass to fund vertical mast light towers, several port-o-lets and a hand washing station.

A contract to Core and Main LP in the amount of $163,940.36 was awarded for installation of commercial water meters and Claims Docket expenses of $190,381.73 and $35,220.

In personnel matters the Board approved the hiring of Thomas Kent, a resignation from Lacy Upton as well as the resignation from Sergeant Clinton Guenther from full time to part time in the Police Department.

After a lengthy Executive Session, the Board approved the City Attorney’s recommendation to terminate an employee assigned to the Beautification Department.

Also approved was a “beer yoga” class that will be offered by The Whiskey Bar on December 12th from noon to 1:30 at the Pass Christian Pavilion.

The class must be limited to 20 participants and CDC COVID-19 guidelines must be followed

One final reminder that the annual Christmas in the Pass will take place this Friday and Saturday with most of the action taking place on Davis Avenue.

Finally; to some great shopping activities, there’ll also be a parade and a live performance by country music stars Chapel Hart.

Like this: Like Loading...