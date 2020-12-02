by Hunter Dawkins

In less than a week, the previous undefeated Pass Christian Pirates Boys Basketball team lost their second consecutive game to the undefeated Petal Panthers 63-53. Dropping their second against 6A opponent Petal after losing last Wednesday to Harrison Central by nine, the Panthers led from start to finish.

Grabbing a 14-6 lead during the first period by Petal, Pass Christian Power Forward Xavian Chamberlain connected for three straight field goals in the second while the Pirates Guard Jamie Fredericks contributed five points.

The halftime score was 31-21 in favor of the Petal Panthers.

Unfortunately, the allowed twenty points in the third period, including 12 by Petal Guard Jamar Jenkins. Despite cutting the lead to single digits towards the end, the Pirates could not get any closer at the end.

“I’m pretty disappointed in the way we handled their pressure; we knew exactly what they were gonna do and we didn’t handle it at all during the game,” said Pass Christian Head Boys Basketball Coach Wayne “Buddy” Kennedy. “Got behind early and we were fighting uphill the rest of the game.”

The Pirates will play another 6A opponent, as they host the D’Iberville Warriors on Friday.

