Despite challenges from the pandemic, the Rotary Club of Gulfport-Orange Grove continued a holiday tradition of making Christmas wishes come true for dozens of children in the community.

For the past 31 years, the Christmas for Kids project has provided a shopping trip to Walmart for children in the North Gulfport and Orange Grove areas during early December.

This year, the shopping experience was reimagined due to the ongoing health and safety concerns.

With assistance from the Harrison County School District, 100 of the most deserving children were selected from 12 schools in the district.

Each child received a minimum of $80.00 to purchase clothing, school supplies, and one toy that they wish to have for Christmas.

Instead of taking a trip to the store, the children did their shopping online at Walmart.com.

The items were delivered to the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Orange Grove.

All of this has been made possible by donations from individuals and our corporate sponsors along the Mississippi Gulf Coast who have supported this project throughout the years of the project’s existence.

On December 12, 2020, Rotary members held a drive-by distribution in front of the store.

